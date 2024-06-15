Australia have played three matches in the tournament and will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot, while Scotland have also played three games and are placed second on the points table. In the last match, Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets. The top fantasy player for Australia was Adam Zampa who scored 134 fantasy points. In their last match in this competition, Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets. The top fantasy player for Scotland was Brandon McMullen who scored 100 fantasy points.

AUS vs SCO, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 95 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 27.95 degree Celsius with 69% humidity. 5.81 m/s winds are expected.

Pace or Spin?

Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 100% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, Fantasy gully experts predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

AUS vs SCO Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Marcus Peter Stoinis (AUS)

Marcus Stoinis is an all-rounder with an average of 73 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The right-handed batter has scored 97 runs in the recent three matches. Stoinis can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium. In recent matches, he has taken six wickets.

Mitchell Ross Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh is an all-rounder with an average of 31 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The top-order batter has smashed 89 runs in the recent five matches. Marsh can also prove handy with the ball in hand against Scotland.

Bradley James Currie (SCO)

Bradley Currie is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. Currie bowls left-arm fast medium and in the last four matches, he has taken six wickets at an average of 13.8.

Travis Michael Head (AUS)

Travis Head is a top-order batter with an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. The southpaw has scored 114 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 28.5.

Patrick James Cummins (AUS)

Pat Cummins is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. The right-arm fast bowler has taken three wickets in as many T20Is recently.

AUS vs SCO Squad Information

Australia (AUS) Squad: Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David and Nathan Ellis

Scotland (SCO) Squad: Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Bradley Currie and Brandon McMullen

AUS vs SCO Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Charlie Tear

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Ollie Hairs

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Chris Greaves and Matthew Short

Bowlers: Bradley Currie, Pat Cummins, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal

Captain: Bradley Currie

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh