Australia vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman Look To Pull Off Big Upset vs History Chasers Australia
Australia kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign at long last, against Oman in the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Australia vs Oman, 2024 T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Australia kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign at long last, against Oman in the Kensington Oval in Barbados. It is a tournament, which, if Australia win, they will jointly hold the biggest trophies in all three formats. Important to remember that it is Mitchell Marsh - not Pat Cummins - who takes over captaincy for the shortest format. This tournament may also be David Warner's last dance in baggy green. Australia take on Oman, who are coming off one of the early contenders for game of the tournament, where they lost in a Super Over decider to Namibia. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Oman on the other hand have already played a game where they lost to another Associate nation in Namibia. The game went down to the super over but the team in red fell short on that occasion. Oman will be looking to better their performance against Namibia but facing Australia is a different game altogether. The side needs to play out of their skins to make a game out of it let alone win it. With almost negligible chances of winning this on paper, the side might look to play a carefree brand of cricket and that may prove fruitful for them. In this David versus Goliath game let's see what comes as the end result. Toss and team updates to follow...
The mighty Aussies will start their campaign against the minnows Oman. Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh in this tournament. The side has a perfect blend of experienced players and those who are explosive in nature. The team is full of match-winners and no team knows how to win an ICC event better than the mighty Aussies. The side will rely on the services of David Warner, Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh with the bat at the top while all-rounders like Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will play a vital role in maintaining the team's balance. The bowling department will be relying on the much more than capable shoulders of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The Aussies look ever so dangerous yet again and they would be eyeing a perfect start to yet another ICC major.
Hello and welcome to all our viewers. Australia takes on Oman in game no. 10 of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is in full swing, and with twenty teams competing, it's been quite the event. Match number 10 is shaping up to be an exciting showdown between Australia and Oman from Pool B. The Kensington Oval in Barbados is all set to host its first game of the tournament. Australia is aiming for another trophy and is coming off a strong performance in their warm-up game against the Windies. Despite losing, they put up a fierce fight chasing a massive total of 258. Mitchell Marsh will lead the team, with David Warner and Travis Head forming what could be the most destructive opening pair in the competition. With Marsh and Josh Inglis solidifying the middle order, Australia’s batting line-up looks particularly threatening. Adding to their firepower are Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, two explosive all-rounders who can dominate with both bat and ball. This combination makes Australia a formidable force in the competition. Tim David is also in the mix, ready to deliver crucial clutch knocks towards the backend of the innings and significantly inflate the scoring rate exponentially. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and the in-form Mitchell Starc are the marquee pacers with Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar as the two frontline spinners. On the other hand, Oman is coming off a thrilling warm-up game against Namibia that went into a super over despite the game being a low scoring affair, though they eventually ended up on the losing side. Despite the loss, the game showcased Oman's fighting spirit. Oman enters the competition with a competitive batting line-up featuring Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, and Naseem Khushi. Their all-rounder options include skipper Aqib Ilyas, who not only bats in the top order but also contributes crucial overs as a spinner Along with Ayaan Khan and Shakeel Ahmed as additional spin options, Oman has a well-rounded bowling attack. Their frontline pacers include Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, and Kaleemullah, providing a solid mix of pace and spin to challenge their opponents. Although Australia are the unarguable heavyweights in this competition, Oman wont back off to give a stern challenge to the Aussies. Will Australia do the inevitable or will Oman have a surprise to unfold? Who do you think will win this clash?