Australia vs Oman, 2024 T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Australia kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign at long last, against Oman in the Kensington Oval in Barbados. It is a tournament, which, if Australia win, they will jointly hold the biggest trophies in all three formats. Important to remember that it is Mitchell Marsh - not Pat Cummins - who takes over captaincy for the shortest format. This tournament may also be David Warner's last dance in baggy green. Australia take on Oman, who are coming off one of the early contenders for game of the tournament, where they lost in a Super Over decider to Namibia. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)