Namibia and Australia square off in a battle of 'David vs Goliath' in the T20 World Cup 2024. Australia have played two matches so far and won both games while Namibia have also played two matches, winning one and losing one. In the last match, Australia defeated England by 36 runs. The top fantasy player for Australia was Marcus Stoinis who scored 75 fantasy points. In their last match against Scotland, Namibia suffered a five-wicket defeat. The top fantasy player for Namibia was Merwe Erasmus who scored 127 fantasy points.

AUS vs NAM, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 68 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 40% of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The spinners have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many spin bowlers as possible in your team.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 76%. The winds at 8.28 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

AUS vs NAM, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Marcus Stoinis is an all-rounder with an average of 72 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of nine and can be a constructive pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a right-handed batter and has scored 125 runs in the last five matches. He bowls right-arm medium and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets with the ball in hand.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa is a bowler with an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Zampa bowls leg-break googly and in the recent five matches, he has taken 10 wickets.

David Wiese (NAM)

David Wiese is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.6. Wiese is a right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 41 runs. He also bowls right-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann is an important pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. He bowls left-arm fast and in recent five matches, Trumpelmann has taken seven wickets.

Bernand Scholtz (NAM)

Bernand Scholtz can be a handy pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. Scholtz bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the last five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

David Warner (AUS)

David Warner is a key inclusion to your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Warner is a top-order, left-handed batter and he has notched up 165 runs in the last five matches.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head is a batter with an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 46 runs.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh is a top captaincy contender for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, Marsh has scored 71 runs with the bat and has taken one wicket with the ball in hand.

Nikolaas Davin (NAM)

Davin is a top-order, right-handed batter with an average of 34 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a game-changer for your Dream11 Team. In the recent five matches, he has scored 112 runs.

Johannes Jonathan Smit (NAM)

JJ Smit is an all-rounder with an average of 23 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and a decent pick for your Fantasy Team. He is a right-handed batter who has scored 41 runs in the last five matches.

AUS vs NAM, Squads

Australia (AUS): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Namibia (NAM): Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

AUS vs NAM, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Travis Head, Niko Davin and David Warner

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, JJ Smit, David Weise and Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa

Captain: Pat Cummins

Vice-Captain: Gerhard Erasmus