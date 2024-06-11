Australia vs Namibia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Living up to the favourites tag with two consecutive wins, a confident Australia will aim to secure a Super Eight berth when they face lower-ranked Namibia in their Group B T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday. Australia fired in unison to become the first team in this edition of the tournament to score 200-plus runs in a one-sided 36-run win over arch-rivals England in their last group league match. It was their second win from as many matches, having started off with a 39-run triumph over Oman. Beating Namibia will be enough for them to make the cut before they take on Scotland in their concluding Group B league fixture.

When will the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

What time will the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)