T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs NAM LIVE Score: Unbeaten so far after two matches, Australia face Namibia hoping to secure a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 phase. During their last outing, Australia became the first team in the tournament to score 200-plus runs in a one-sided 36-run win over arch-rivals England in their last group league match. Namibia, on the other hand, have two points from as many matches after losing to Group B table-toppers Scotland last time out. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points)

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score Straight from Antigua