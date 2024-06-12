Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs NAM LIVE Score: Unbeaten so far after two matches, Australia face Namibia hoping to secure a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 phase.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs NAM LIVE Score: Unbeaten so far after two matches, Australia face Namibia hoping to secure a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 phase. During their last outing, Australia became the first team in the tournament to score 200-plus runs in a one-sided 36-run win over arch-rivals England in their last group league match. Namibia, on the other hand, have two points from as many matches after losing to Group B table-toppers Scotland last time out.
The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has witnessed a dominance of bowlers, with batters struggling to come to terms with the challenging conditions. However, Australia has been an exception, as they are the only team to have successfully crossed the 200-run barrier in this tournament so far. While most teams have faltered in their pursuit of big scores, the Australian batting lineup has displayed remarkable adaptability. Having played their first couple of games in Barbados, now they travel to Antigua to lock horns with Namibia in match number 24 in a Group B contest. After securing a thrilling Super Over victory in their opening game against Oman, Namibia has faced a slight setback with their defeat to Scotland. However, they are determined to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to the tournament's strongest contenders and the frontrunners, Australia. The Aussies put on a fine display of controlled aggression with the bat against arch rivals England in their previous encounter and on a pitch where the average score was about 150, they surpassed the 200-run mark with contributions throughout the batting line-up. No one even scored a half-century but all of them made useful contributions. On the bowling front, it was once again Adam Zampa who weaved his magic with the ball and the others rallied behind him as well. Mitchell Starc was a bit off colour with the ball but made up for it in the field and took a couple of crucial catches as well. The addition of Pat Cummins was a positive change as his change ups worked brilliantly on the Barbados wicket. Namibia on the other hand have been decent so far in the tournament, they won a gut-wrenching game against Oman in the Super Over but after putting up a score of 150-plus, they were blown away by Scotland in their previous game and now this clash against Australia becomes a must win encounter for them. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus will be key for them with the bat and might come in handy with the ball as well. Ruben Trumpelmann will be eager to exploit the new ball whereas Bernand Scholtz will have to do the heavy lifting with his spin bowling. As usual, David Wiese gives them that additional option with both bat and ball but having faced Australia in a warm-up game prior to the tournament and getting decimated in that game, Namibia will have to be at their very best if they are to notch up a famous win here. Can the minnows topple the ODI World Champions? Or will Australia book their spot in the Super Eights? We shall find out.