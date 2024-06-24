Australia will lock horns with India in the Super Eights Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The game is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday. Former champions, India comes into this match with momentum, having defeated Bangladesh by 50 runs in their previous outing. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer for India, amassing 105 fantasy points. On the other hand, Australia faced a 21-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in their last game. Glenn Maxwell was the top fantasy performer for the Aussies, scoring 95 points.

Head-to-Head

Historically, India have dominated the head-to-head battle with Australia in the T20 format. The Men in Blue have won 19 matches while losing 11 games to Australia. The pattern suggests India will likely continue their dominance. The Indian batters have generally outperformed the Aussie bowlers, while the Australian batters have been their main contributors.

The last meeting between these teams was in the fifth T20I of Australia's tour of India, in 2023, where Shreyas Iyer and Ben McDermott scored the highest fantasy points for their respective countries.

Key Players to Watch

Pat Cummins (AUS)

Star Australian pacer, Pat Cummins, has been in a stellar form with the ball in the tournament. The right-arm pacer has picked up nine wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.40, which also includes consecutive hat-tricks against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, respectively.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, has had a topsy-turvy campaign with the bat in this tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 66 runs in the recent five matches.

Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Australia's star all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, has been enjoying decent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has smashed 167 runs in the recent six matches while the all-rounder has also taken eight wickets with the ball.

Axar Patel (IND)

Bowling all-rounder, Axar Patel, has been a consistent contributor for the Men in Blue. Axar has scored 35 runs in three innings while he has also taken four wickets with the ball.

Travis Head (AUS)

Australia's top-order batter, Travis Head, has been in red-hot form with the bat in this tournament. The explosive left-handed batter has smashed 179 runs in the recent six matches at an impressive strike rate of 151.69.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Star Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has been having a dream run in the ongoing T20 World Cup for India. Hardik has scored 89 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 141.26 while also picking eight wickets with the ball.