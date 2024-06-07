Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed India's Virat Kohli to register a world record to his name even as his team was beaten by minnows USA in T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. Babar achieved the feat against United States in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Thursday. During the game, Babar became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket history. He scored 44 runs off 43 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. His knock played a crucial role in helping Pakistan post a competitive total of 159 for 7 in 20 overs.

Babar holds the top spot with 4067 T20I runs to his name in 120 matches while Kohli slipped at the second spot with 4038 runs in 118 matches.

Kohli will be having an opportunity to reclaim the top spot while Babar too will be having a chance to retain his position when India face Pakistan in their next T20 World Cup game, which is set to take place on June 9 in New York.

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, a venue that has come under harsh criticism due to its pitch and outfield. While the surface at the stadium offers vicious bounce, the slow outfield adds to the problem.

The venue has drop-in pitches and from the first two matches it has hosted, the pitch looked unsettled.

Even India played their campaign opener at the venue and more than a couple of batters got injured during the game due to the vicious bounce of the surface. India captain Rohit Sharma even had to retire hurt mid-way during batting against Ireland after a Josh Little delivery hurt his arm.

While Rohit departed mid-way, he later informed that the injury was not that serious. "Yeah, just a little sore (the arm)," said the India captain to the official broadcaster after the game.