Team India's historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph was the last match for Rahul Dravid, as the head coach of the side. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. have been doing the works in the foreground, Dravid's efforts have been immense in the background. But, not many believed that Dravid would continue to coach the Indian team after the heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final last year. But, it was a phone call from skipper Rohit Sharma that changed everything for Dravid.

In an interview with Indian Express, India batter Suryakumar Yadav revealed how Rohit and BCCI secretary Jay Shah convinced Dravid to continue as India coach till the T20 World Cup in 2024. After India won the final in Barbados, Dravid thanked Rohit for that phone call.

"In the end, he came and thanked Rohit and said, "Thank you, Rohit, for that phone call in November", because he didn't want to continue after (India's loss in) the 50-over World Cup but Rohit and Jay sir (BCCI secretary Jay Shah) convinced him to stay," Suryakumar revealed.

Dravid celebrated India's T20 World Cup triumph like a small kid. The moment Virat Kohli handed the trophy in his hand, the expressions Dravid had on his face would be hard to replicate, considering the sort of a person he is. Even Surya feels Dravid will keep a photo from that moment with him for a long time.

"That 30-second clip, when he took the trophy in his hand and screamed... that moment when he expressed his happiness. I think I will save that clip for life," he said.

On Dravid's contributions to the team, Suryakumar said that the head coach protected the players from the "expectations of people, pressure, and to provide comfort."

"Wall kabhi chhupta nahi hai (wall doesn't hide) (laughs) and Indranagar ke wall ko koi kabhi chhupa nahi sakta hai. He has created a wall which protects us from the expectations of people, pressure, and to provide comfort to the players.

Advertisement

"Virat bhai also said the same thing the other day about 'the way you have played and seen cricket in your time and to come out and give the freedom to players in this format ...' If a batsman felt that this is right, he will say 'ok, if you feel it's right, you make that decision'. He never imposed his experience on anyone. He understood others and thought about what others were thinking. These are small things that we forget after winning a tournament. His contribution was massive. His sense of humour is awesome," he asserted.