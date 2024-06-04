Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Afghanistan vs Uganda match is here! The Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. Afghanistan have the potential to be the dark horse of the T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan, who have relied on their world-class spinners more often than not, have been bolstered with the rise of the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai. Uganda, playing their maiden T20 World Cup, would look to put up a brave show too. here are the Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast details

When will the Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 4.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

