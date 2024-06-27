The Afghanistan cricket team, reaching the semi-final on the back of a resounding show in the T20 World Cup 2024, produced a horrific performance in the semi-final with the bat, scoring just 56 runs against South Africa. The total turned out to be the lowest in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-finals, and also the lowest for the Afghans in their T20 International journey. As Afghanistan's poor performance gave South Africa a golden chance to seal T20 World Cup final berth, former England captain Michael Vaughan blamed the 'India factor'.

In a series of posts on social media, Vaughan highlighted how the scheduling of the T20 World Cup semi-finals gave Afghanistan little opportunity to prepare themselves for the showdown against the Protea at Trinidad.

"So Afghanistan qualify for the WC semi winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players i am afraid ..", he wrote on X.

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

As a fan pointed out that Afghanistan have played at this venue before, he responded saying: "I know but it's still a different venue .. you surely earn the right in a semi final to have at least 1 days preparation ..".

Vaughan further said that the semi-final one should've been played in Guyana, but since the scheduling had to favour India, things were changed.

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

"Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it's so unfair on others ..," he asserted.

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

As for the Indian team, they are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final 2 on June 27.