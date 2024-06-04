Afghanistan vs Uganda LIVE Score: Afghanistan start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Tuesday with a game against Uganda at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan backed the batting strength of his team and believes that they have a set-up that has the potential to chase down a 200-run target. Uganda, on the other hand, would hope for a good outing against their experienced rivals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

