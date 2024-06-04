Story ProgressBack to home
AFG vs UGA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates
AFG vs UGA LIVE Score: Afghanistan start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Tuesday with a game against Uganda at the Providence Stadium, Guyana
Afghanistan vs Uganda LIVE Score: Afghanistan start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Tuesday with a game against Uganda at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan backed the batting strength of his team and believes that they have a set-up that has the potential to chase down a 200-run target. Uganda, on the other hand, would hope for a good outing against their experienced rivals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The 2024 Men's T20 World Cup has started off with a bang and matches continue to come thick and fast and now, in Match 5, Afghanistan take on Uganda at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana. This will be a Group B battle which also features hosts West Indies, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. West Indies have already beaten PNG to put their first points on the board and now these two sides will be looking to get off to a positive start and it will be highly crucial given this isn't an easy group, even for Afghanistan who are a very competitive T20 side. Speaking about Afghanistan, they will be looking to make their mark in the competition having performed extremely well in the ODI World Cup last year and will be hoping to pip tyhe likes of West Indies and New Zealand to make it through to the next stage but they will need to be at the top of their game against Uganda. Rashid Khan will lead the Afghan side that is filled with T20 specialists and as usual, it will be the spinners who will be key for them. The opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will be expected to do most of the damage with the bat up top. They have a few all-rounders in the mix as well but someone like Azmatullah Omarzai will be expected to get those big hits at the backend of the innings and bowl a few overs at the top as well. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq make for an experienced pace duo, one that can bowl in different stages of the innings and overall, Afghanistan will be looking to start their campaign with a bang. Uganda on the other hand are newcomers to the Men's T20 World Cup but having outqualified the likes of Zimbabwe and Kenya to reach the mega event shows how far they have come in terms of cricketing ability. Uganda also finished third in the African Games a few months back, losing to Namibia in the semifinal, a team that has now become a regular in the T20 World Cup. They also played a warm-up against Namibia where they lost but they do seem to have the right mindset about the game. The versatile bowler, Brian Masaba will lead the side that also features the likes of Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa, two very capable batters and the dynamic all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah in the middle order. Cosmas Kyewuta and Bilal Hassan will lead the pace attack and Frank Nsubuga and Alpesh Ramjani will do the heavlifting with their slow left-arm spin in the middle overs. Uganda do have a lot of all-rounders which is always a good sign in T20 cricket but would have a liked a couple of more specialists in the squad. Afghanistan will prove to be a stern test for Uganda but if they can get going with the bat, they do have the bowling to take the opposition down. Will we see an early upset in the competition? Or will Afghanistan start off with a straightforward win? Only time will tell.