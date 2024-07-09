The Indian cricket team's victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign concluded with a victory against South Africa in the final. The result helped Rohit Sharma's men end their 11-year wait for an ICC title, with the 2013 Champions Trophy win being the team's last. Elated with the results, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a big reward for the Indian team and its support staff, putting aside INR 125 crore for the victorious 42-member contingent that wen to the United States of America and West Indies.

But, how does BCCI's reward for the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign compare to the team's previous ICC titles under MS Dhoni's leadership?

In 2013, when Team India won the Champions Trophy the BCCI had announced a prize money of Rs 1 crore for each player. On that occasion, the support staff earned Rs 30 lakh each.

The title before than, the 2011 ODI World Cup, saw the board announce a prize money of Rs 1 crore each for the players but was later revised to Rs 2 crore each. The support staff were paid Rs 50 lakh, while selectors were handed rewards of Rs 25 lakh each.

After India won the 2007 ICC World T20, the entire team was rewarded a cumulative sum of INR 12 crore.

How will the T20 World Cup 2024 prize money be distributed?

As per a report by the Indian Express, all the 15 members of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 will be given a prize money of INR 5 crore each. This list includes those players who didn't play a single game in the event. Alongside them, the 4 reserves will also be given Rs. 2.5 crore each.

India head coach Rahul Dravid will also be given a cash reward of Rs. 5 crore, just like the main team players. His coach staff will get Rs. 1 crore each.

The backroom staff, like physios, throwdown specialists, etc. will earn Rs. 2 crore each. Rs 1 crore each goes to the selectors.