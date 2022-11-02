Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Brandon Glover Strikes Again, Zimbabwe Three Down vs Netherlands
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Zimbabwe are one down after losing Wesley Madhevere early. Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren claimed his wicket.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Craig Ervine holds key for Zimbabwe.© AFP
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Zimbabwe are three down after losing Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, and Regis Chakabva early. Zimbabwe's score read at 20/3 after 6.0 overs. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has been joined by wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva at the middle. Earlier, Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands. Zimbabwe and Netherlands face each other in a Group 2 match at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. While the Dutch side is already out of the semi-final race, Zimbabwe would need a win keep their hopes to the enter the final-4 strong. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, straight from Adelaide Oval:
Super 12 - Match 22, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 02, 2022
Play In Progress
ZIM
26/3 (6.3)
NED
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4
% chance to win
NED 55%
ZIM 45%
Batsman
Sean Williams
9* (6)
Sikandar Raza
0 (0)
Bowler
Paul van Meekeren
16/1 (1.3)
Brandon Glover
1/2 (2)
T20 World Cup, ZIM vs NED Live Updates
2 runs.
This is on a good length and gets the ball to nip back in after pitching on leg, Sean Williams looks to make room but gets cramped for space.
Back of a length again, Sean Williams pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
FOUR! Slightly shorter and on off, Sean Williams pulls it through square leg for a boundary!
Sikandar Raza is the new batter.
OUT! PLUMB! Brandon Glover gets the wicket he deserves! He has had two catches dropped this over and in the end, he claims the wicket himself! After bothering the batter with out swinging deliveries he gets one to nip back in from a fuller length and just outside off. Regis Chakabva is playing for the movement away and gets rapped on the pads. The umpire raises his finger and the batter does not choose to review as he knows he is a goner. Zimbabwe have now lost three wickets and are in some serious trouble.
This is on a good length as well and moving away from outside off, Regis Chakabva is watchful now as he leaves this one alone as well.
On a length and outside off, Regis Chakabva leaves it alone.
DROPPED ONCE AGAIN! The Netherlands are letting opportunities go here! Brandon Glover serves this on a good length and outside off, Regis Chakabva swings at this and gets a thick edge that goes to the right of the keeper. Scott Edwards is the culprit this time as he is unable to pouch this despite having the gloves on.
DROPPED! A chance goes begging here! Brandon Glover bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump, Regis Chakabva gets in position and slaps the ball straight to the point fielder. Bas de Leede does not have to move but the ball enters his palms and pops out. What a chance!
WIDE! This is well outside off beyond the tram line. Regis Chakabva leaves this one alone and the umpire calls this wide.
Brandon Glover bowls from 'round the wicket to the left-hander and angles this into the pads on a good length. Sean Williams misses his flick and the ball rolls to square leg off the pads and they take a leg bye.
Fuller one down leg, Regis Chakabva looks to flick it but gets his pads. A half-hearted appeal from the bowler but turned down by the umpire.
This is on a good length and outside the off stump, Regis Chakabva is surprised by the extra bounce but manages to defend the ball to the right of the bowler.
Bowls this on in line with the stumps on a fuller length, Regis Chakabva flicks the ball towards short mid-wicket.
Fuller delivery on the pads, Sean Williams flicks it nicely to wide of mid on for three runs.
Back of a length and outside off, Sean Williams leaves it alone.
Fuller one on off, Regis Chakabva looks to play at it but gets a thick outside edge over backward point for a single. Falls well short of third man fielder.
Sean Williams the half-centurion from their last game makes his way out to the middle.
OUT! CAUGHT! What an end to an over from Brandon Glover. A wicket-maiden and Craig Ervine makes his way back into the hut. Brandon Glover angles it on the stumps, Craig Ervine was feeling the pressure and he tries to flick it onto the leg side but mistimes it completely. Scott Edwards settles under it and takes a fine catch.