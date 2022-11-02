Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Zimbabwe are three down after losing Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, and Regis Chakabva early. Zimbabwe's score read at 20/3 after 6.0 overs. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has been joined by wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva at the middle. Earlier, Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands. Zimbabwe and Netherlands face each other in a Group 2 match at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. While the Dutch side is already out of the semi-final race, Zimbabwe would need a win keep their hopes to the enter the final-4 strong. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, straight from Adelaide Oval: