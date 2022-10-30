The Pakistan cricket team's struggles in the T20 World Cup 2022 are down to a number of factors, but the inconsistency of their middle-order has widely been cited as one of the biggest. Even Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram, questioned the Pakistan team's selection, suggesting he would've picked Shoaib Malik in the team for sure. However, a fan has now reminded him that there was no mention of Malik when Akram was asked to pick his T20 World Cup squad before the start of the tournament.

Speaking on Pakistan's A Sports, the anchor put forth a number of questions that were submitted by fans. One of the questions read: "When you were asked to pick your T20 World Cup team in a show, you didn't pick Malik. Apart from Azam in place of Haider, he kept the same team.

A little shaken by the question, Akram clarified that he doesn't have time to analyse the teams and pick such squads himself. Rather, he goes by what the production team of that channel gives him, without changing a single name.

"Bohot time hai aapke paas. This happened during a series. As an ex-cricketer and commentator, jab mere se pucha jaata hai ki aap apni XI banaayein, this is the last thing I want to do. It's so boring. Toh mujhe vo team dete hain, main kehta hu haan ye hi theek hai. You think main vahan baithkar poori kitaabein nikaalkar likhta hu? No, I don't. (You have a lot of time. This happened during a series. As an ex-cricketer and a commentator, I don't fancy the task of picking teams or XIs as it is quite boring. Rather, I forward the selections that are presented to me by the channel. I don't take out books, analyse things and pick these squads myself.)"

Earlier, on the same Pakistani channel, Akram had said that Malik would've been the first name on the team sheet for him when it comes to the middle-order.

"From the past one year, we knew that middle-order is weak. Shoaib Malik is sitting here. If I was the captain, what would have been my ultimate goal? To win the World Cup! I would do whatever I can to achieve that. If I want Shoaib Malik in my team, I will tell the chairman and selectors that I won't lead the team in the World Cup if I don't get my player," Akram had said.