Babar Azam-led Pakistan stormed into the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played knocks of 53 and 57 as Pakistan chased down 153 runs in the final over of the game. It is important to note that Pakistan looked down and out, and they seemed to be out of the semi-final race, after losing their opening two games against India and Zimbabwe.

Heading into the final day of the Super 12 stage, Pakistan needed one of South Africa or India to lose their match, and then Babar and co needed to defeated Bangladesh to progress to the semi-final. It was South Africa that stumbled against the Netherlands by 13 runs, and hence as a result, Pakistan progressed to the last four stage.

After Pakistan won the semi-final against New Zealand, Netherlands coach Ryan Campell took to Twitter to say: "Hey @TheRealPCB fans, you are welcome."

Pakistan came up with a complete dominating performance in the semi-final, and New Zealand had no answers to what was being thrown at them.

Pakistan will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between India and England on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.