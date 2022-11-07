Pakistan's lived on the knife's edge going into Sunday's Group 2 match against Bangladesh and came out with a five-wicket win. The victory ensured they reached the T20 World Cup semi-final from Group 2. After South Africa lost to Netherlands in the first Group 2 match of the day, the game between Bangladesh and Pakistan became a straightaway knockout for the two teams to reach the last four stage. Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 127/8 in 20 overs and then reached the target in 18.1 overs. The match had a controversial moment when Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was given out, which former India star Robin Uthappa said could have made a difference.

Shadab struck twice on successive balls in the 11th over including a LBW dismissal of Bangladesh skipper Shakib, but there was controversy surrounding it. Shakib reviewed the decision and it appeared from replays that the ball grazed the bat before it hit the pad. However, Shakib was given out by the third umpire too.

"Certainly, the evidence that we saw on television, it was clearly not out. There was definitely an edge on the outside. Certainly, the bat was not touching the surface of the pitch. That cannot be confused, that's where that noise came from. I was incredibly surprised to see that decision," Tom Moody, former Sri Lanka coach, said on ESPNcricinfo.

"Tom is putting it mildly. I would be flabbergasted if I was Shakib Al Hasan. There was, that much off the ground. That could be the difference between a 127 and a 150, with Shakib there as well. Shakib has not been among runs but he would be eager to score run in this game. That could be the difference," Robin Uthappa, member of India's 2007 World T20-winning team, added.

Later, at the post match presentation, Shakib did not say anything on the dismissal. "At the halfway stage, we were 70/1. Wanted to get somewhere around 145-150 - would have been a reasonable total on that pitch. Knew it was going to be difficult for the new batters so wanted set batters to carry through to the end which did not happen. In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in T20 World Cups. Could have done better. But having said that, with the new guys coming in, with the changes, this is the best we could expect. On my own performance - I could have done better. As long as I am fit and performing, I would love to play," said Shakib.