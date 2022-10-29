The craze for Indo-Pak cricket is arguably unparalleled. Whenever the two teams play against each other -- which only happens in ICC and multi-team events -- fans from all across the globe turn up in huge numbers. More often than not, broadcasters report record-breaking numbers of viewership. Former India cricketer, Farokh Engineer, is one such fan who would not want to miss an India vs Pakistan match, even it was being held on another planet in the Solar System like Mars.

Speaking to Khaleej Times in Dubai while being on commentary duty for the T20 World Cup 2022 for a local radio, Engineer expressed his love for Indo-Pak cricket, having not had the opportunity to play against Pakistan himself.

"I would love to see an India-Pakistan played anywhere. I will even go to Mars if India and Pakistan play there," he said on being asked about England's proposal to host a bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

"To have an India-Pakistan series in England or in the UAE would be absolutely fantastic. You know there have been some great games in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and especially Sharjah which created such excitement those days.

"So I hope they resume playing each other, wherever it maybe, Dubai or England. But unfortunately, I am not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It's up to the powers that be, it's up to the government. They take the decisions," he said.

As India and Pakistan battled it out in the T20 World Cup Group 2 match last Sunday, Virat Kohli produced a stunning show with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 82, inspiring his team to a thrilling last-ball victory.

Speaking of Kohli's performance, Engineer said: "Virat Kohli played a phenomenal innings. India did have a bit of luck and in that last over, we saw everything. It was a fitting finish to an India-Pakistan match."

"But what pleased me most was the friendliness of the players on the pitch. It was played in a great atmosphere, with great camaraderie," he added.

With Pakistan losing two matches on the trot, the possibilities of an India vs Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 are all but over.