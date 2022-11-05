India batter Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5. Kohli is currently with the Indian team in Australia for the T20 World Cup. So far, Kohli has scored three fifties in four matches, and is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs. On the eve of his birthday, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and Australia star Glenn Maxwell dropped a special birthday message for him on-air. Maxwell labelled Kohli as one his "good friends", adding that he will drop him a text message as well.

"Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. I'll send you a text anyway. Have a great day mate," Maxwell said on-air after Australia beat Afghanistan in their final group game in Adelaide.

Maxwell hit an unbeaten half-century to keep Australia in the hunt for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Maxwell's 32-ball 54 lifted Australia to 168-8 in the face of an effervescent Afghan bowling attack, a total the home bowlers defended by restricting the Afghans to 164-7.

Australia, however, needed to beat Afghanistan by a big margin to improve their net run-rate.

Rashid Khan scored an unbeaten 48 of 23 balls, almost taking Afghanistan to a famous win.

Australia will qualify for the semi-finals if England fail to beat Sri Lanka in their final game on Saturday.