Pakistan will take on India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23. However, heading into the tournament, one of the biggest concerns for Pakistan has been their middle-order. Pakistan have tried difference combinations in the middle, but the performances have been far from consistent. While the Pakistan have backed the current players, several current and former players feel that the management should look for alternatives.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik was touted by many to get a nod in the team for the T20 World Cup, but the selection committee decided to leave him out.

Speaking of Malik's absence, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi suggested that one only remembers players like him when the existing ones fail to impress.

"We give chances to new people, and when they don't perform, we start remembering the old ones. Why are people remembering Shoaib Malik? It's because the newer guys aren't performing. People also tell me that I can still play for Pakistan. But for me, that chapter is over," Afridi said during a discussion on Samaa TV.

Despite the snub, Malik recently said he has no problem with anyone while backing the current squad.

"My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It's team management's call to pick me up or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it. I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone because being positive has been a major reason behind the success of my career," Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.