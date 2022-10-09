Australia and England will face off in a three-match T20I series, which will be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting October 16. Speaking ahead of the 1st T20I, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler said that he doesn't see his team as "favourites" heading into the tournament. Buttler said that England have plenty of talented players, which makes them a "dangerous side", rather than favourites. England recently defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a seven-match T20I series, but Buttler did not play a single game owing to a calf injury.

"I certainly don't see us as favourites. I see us as a very dangerous side that the opposition will be wary of playing against. If you look at our line-up, we got some talent and proper match-winners. We just want to go out there to enjoy and express our talent," Buttler told BBC's Test Match Special.

Buttler, who underwent rehab during the tour of Pakistan, said that he is completely fit, adding that he is excited to play cricket again.

"I'm back to 100 per cent. Feeling great and excited to play cricket again. Energy levels are pretty good, there are a few players who are getting used to the time difference, but that will come in the next few days. Excitement levels are high, with the World Cup just around the corner. Australia is a great country to tour," he added.

The first T20I will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 9.