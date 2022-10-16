The 2022 T20 World Cup kicks off on October 16, with the qualifiers scheduled to be held first, before the Super 12 round begins. The schedule of the entire tournament has been laid out, with venues and timings fixed. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also included the possibility of having a 'reserve day' in the tournament, but this feature has only been added for the semi-finals and the finals. In a case where the semi-finals and finals do not take place on the designated days, the reserve days will come into effect.

It isn't the first time that the ICC has put reserve days in plays for a marquee event. Notably, at the 2019 ODI World Cup, the semi-final between India and New Zealand took place on the reserve day after the original date saw persistent rain in Manchester and the match had to be pushed to the reserve day.

Such a situation, however, didn't help India's cause as New Zealand dominated with the ball under overcast conditions. India had not lost a single match in the World Cup till then but the Kiwi bowlers bamboozled the Indian top-order and knocked Virat Kohli's men out of the tournament.

When does the Reserve Day come into effect?

The reserve day will only be triggered if at least 5 overs per side isn't possible on the scheduled date of the semi-finals and the final. Only when the match fails to complete a 5-over-a-side match would the game be pushed to the reserve day. Such a situation can come into place because of rain interruptions or other unknown circumstances.

The two semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 are scheduled to take place on November 9 and 10 respectively. The final will be held on November 13.