Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday addressed the media ahead of the T20 World Cup final against England and it was then that he was asked about Prime Minister's Shehbaz Sharif's tweet after India's semi-final loss against England. In his tweet, the Pakistan Prime Minister had taken a dig at Team India, saying: "So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup." During the pre-match press conference, Babar was asked about such social-media posts and whether they tend to put extra pressure on the side.

"There is no pressure as such. But sorry to say, I didn't see this tweet so I have no knowledge of it. But yes, we just try to give our best against the opposition," said Babar.

In the semi-final between India and England, the latter chased down the target of 169 with all ten wickets in hand and four overs to spare. Last year, Pakistan had defeated India will all ten wickets in hand while chasing 150 in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Heading into the summit clash, all the talk is how there is an uncanny resemblance between the ongoing tournament and the 1992 50-over World Cup, which Pakistan won under the leadership of Imran Khan.

"Ofcourse, the similarities are there. We will try to win the trophy, it is a big honour for me to lead this team and especially at this big ground. We will try to give our 100 per cent and win. We did not start well, but the way team came back, they fought like tigers. We will look to continue from here and we will look to give our best," said Babar during a pre-match press conference.

In both the 1992 and 2022 World Cups, Pakistan began their campaign with a loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In both tournaments, Pakistan suffered a defeat at the hands of India as well.

The resemblance goes further -- in both tournaments, Pakistan snuck into the semi-finals by a single point on the last day.