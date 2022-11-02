Opening batter KL Rahul finally put an end to his poor run of form, scoring 50 runs off 32 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Rahul started off slow but as he got into his strides, it became quite difficult for the Bangladesh bowlers to contain him. During his stay on the crease, Rahul hammered 6 fours and 4 sixes. Some outrageous sixes were witnessed during Rahul's stay on the crease but there was one hit that even left the non-striker Virat Kohli in awe.

Until the match against Bangladesh, Rahul hadn't done much with the bat. However, even the International Cricket Council shared the videos of his hits on social media.

When Rahul hit a six straight down the ground, Kohli's reaction was as pure as it can get.

In the 9th over of the match against Shoriful Islam, Rahul extracted 16 runs from 3 balls, slamming two sixes and one four. In the very next over, Rahul had to return to the pavillion, having been dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

In the matches so far, Rahul had failed to even get into double-digit scores. Against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa, Rahul had scored 4, 9 and 9 respectively. Another failure in the match against the Bangla Tigers could've put immense pressure on his spot in the team.

Kohli himself also continued his superlative form in the tournament, slamming another half-century. The veteran batter already has two half-centuries in the tournament that he scored against Pakistan and Netherlands.

After Rahul's departure, Kohli didn't manage to strike a good partnership with anyone. Wickets kept falling at the other end of the pitch at regular intervals. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel all departed early as India lost a bit of steam in the death overs.