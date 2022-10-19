The anticipation for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is building rapidly. The two teams are to square off on October 23 in what would be their opening match in the tournament. Ahead of the big match, the talismans of the two teams -- Babar Azam and Virat Kohli -- were spotted batting side-by-side in the nets. The moment was a unique one for fans on social media as two of the greatest batters of the modern generation were spotted showing their skills parallely.

Kohli and Babar have a huge reputation in world cricket. While the Indian has ruled the modern game for the past 6-7 years, Babar has gained plenty of trust and respect from his peers over the last couple of years or so.

Hence, to see the two batting alongside each other at the same time is a sight that every cricket cherished. Here's the video:

Not too long ago, Kohli had branded Babar 'probably the best batter in the world across formats'. Speaking to Star Sports in an interview, Kohli said that he was impressed by the respect and regard Babar has shown for him since the beginning.

Promoted

"The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup, after the [India-Pakistan] game in Manchester," Kohli had said. "He and Imad [Wasim] - Imad I have known since U19 cricket, because we played against each other - so Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat. We sat down, we spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one, and that hasn't changed, regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently. And rightly so."

The two batting stalwarts will soon be playing against each other as India take on Pakistan on October 23.