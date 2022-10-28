Pakistan's 1-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday has triggered a plethora of reactions on social media. Surprisingly for those unaware, a lot of these reactions revolve around Mr. Bean, the same character British actor Rowan Atkinson popularised. Even before the match had started, certain tweets from Zimbabwe fans over sending a 'Fake Mr. Bean' to their country had flooded the internet. After Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan on Thursday, many more tweets and videos have surfaced. Some of these videos even show the 'Fake Mr. Bean' interacting with fans in Zimbabwe.

The jokes over 'Fake Mr. Bean' went viral to an extent that even the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, took to Twitter and wrote: "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean".

This message from Mnangagwa prompted a reply from Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who wrote: "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today."

And now, some old videos of the 'Fake Mr. Bean' in Zimbabwe have gone viral on social media:

Who is the 'Fake Mr. Bean' or 'Pak Bean?

The man who portrayed the character Rowan Atkinson once popularised is Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad. He was the one who posed as the doppelganger of the original Mr. Bean during his visit to Zimbabwe. The fans in Zimbabwe have since been angry.