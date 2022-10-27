The memories of Virat Kohli inspiring India to a thrilling 4-wicket victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 showdown on Sunday are still fresh in the minds of fans. The iconic batter slammed an unbeaten 82 as India edged arch-rivals Pakistan on the final delivery of the match. Though the entire knock from Virat Kohli was a spectacle, his twin sixes against Haris Rauf are drawing the most praise from fans on social media. And now, a slow-mo video of those two maximums has gone viral.

India didn't look to be in the game in the final three overs, needing 50 runs. Haris Rauf, who was to bowl in the 19th over, was the biggest hurdle on the team's road to victory. However, what Virat Kohli did on the final two balls of Rauf's over changed the course of the game.

Kohli hit two consecutive sixes on the 5th and the 6th delivery of Rauf's over to leave 16 runs to be scored from the final 6 balls. Fans have cherished the video of Kohli's twin sixes in that over for a long time. But, the slow-mo video of the same two shots is even more mesmerising.

Here's the video:

After the match, Kohli even explained that he knew he had to hit two sixes on the final two balls of Rauf's over, or else, the game was done for India.

"I was thinking it's going to be challenging but I told Hardik one thing, if we take on Haris, Pakistani players will panic. When we needed 28 runs from the last 8 balls, I was backing myself telling 'I have to hit two sixes' otherwise we'll lose the game," he said in a chat with the broadcaster Star Sports.

Another 'Kohli special' is anticipated as India take on the Netherlands in their 2nd Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup.