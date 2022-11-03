India vs Bangladesh cricket matches, especially at big stages like World Cups, are rarely without controversies. After the Indian cricket team claimed a narrow 5-run win over the Bangla Tigers in the Group 2 match to strengthen their semi-finals qualification hopes, Nurul Hasan made a big allegation against Virat Kohli, accusing him of 'fake fielding' during the match. With Bangladesh losing the contest by 5 runs, Hasan believes that India should've been reprimanded for Kohli's 'fake fielding' and handed a 5-run penalty.

After Litton Das laid the foundation of Bangladesh's fiery start at the top, while chasing a revised target of 151 in 16 overs, Nurul Hasan produced some breathtaking shots down the order to keep his side in the contest. After failing to take Bangladesh over the line, he cited the 'fake fielding episode' going unnoticed as one of the reasons behind his team's defeat.

"Definitely, the wet outfield did have an impact when we restarted the game. But there was also a fake throw which could have got us five runs but we didn't even get that," Nurul said in Bengali at the mixed zone, taking an indirect dig at umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus.

The incident that Nurul is talking about took place in the 7th over where Arshdeep Singh threw the ball from the deep towards the wicket-keeper's end. Kohli, standing in the line of the throw, feigned towards the non-striker's end while the ball was on his way to reach the wicket-keeper.

Law 41.5.1 states: "It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

What does the rulebook say?

Pertaining to the matter,Law 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

However, clause 41.5.2 states that it is for the umpires to decide whether any distraction or deception was wilful or not. In this case, the umpires didn't seem to have found anything 'wilful' in Kohli's action.

According to clause 41.5.2, "It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not."

If the umpires had found Kohli guilty of 'fake fielding', Bangladesh would've been awarded 5 runs.