Arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying an unprecedented purple patch in his career. After his early dismissal against Pakistan, Surya made up for the failure against the Netherlands, smashing a 25-ball 51 to help India post 179 runs on the board in the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday. Surya only scored one six in his innings and that came on the final delivery of the innings. The six that Surya hit also helped him reach his first fifty in T20 World Cups.

Suryakumar arrived on the crease after skipper Rohit Sharma departed having made a half-century himself. Surya and Kohli then orchestrated an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs for the third wicket. While Surya ended the match with a score of 51, Kohli bagged a 44-ball 62.

Requiring 5 runs to complete his maiden half-century in a World Cup match, Surya smashed the bowler over the fine-leg boundary with an outrageous shot. After the match, the attacking batter celebrated the milestone in an epic fashion with Kohli. Here's the video:

Speaking of his performance during the innings break, Surya said: "I've enjoyed batting here, enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. Good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that's a great support as well. The wicket is a bit two-paced, it is a good score to defend. (On Virat Kohli) He has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I'm really enjoying batting with him."

A victory over the Netherlands would put India in a pole position to qualify for the final, having already beaten Pakistan in the last match. India next face the stern South African test on Sunday. The Proteas are one of the strongest sides in the group and will be vying for one of the four semi-final spots.