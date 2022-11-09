Once considered all but out of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team scripted a dramatic comeback into the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals. In the penultimate round of the tournament, Pakistan outmuscled New Zealand to secure their qualification into the final. Pakistan's journey into the summit clash was full of drama. The fact that they are into the final of the tournament is a surprising development to many, including some of the team's former players. But, as soon as Pakistan defeated the Kiwis, the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis got into an impromptu dance.

The quartet, which has been analysing Pakistan's journey in the T20 World Cup on A Sports, has been critical of skipper Babar Azam, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and a number of other players since the team lost group games to India and Zimbabwe. But, on Wednesday, nothing could prevent them from celebrating what Babar & Co. had done.

Here's the video of the Pakistan greats dancing in the A Sports studio:

Excitement level at #ThePavilion and every Pakistani right now!!!

pic.twitter.com/qt4grSwQma — Naureen Ruftaj Khan (@Ruftaj) November 9, 2022

The heroes of Pakistan's victory over New Zealand were Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Until this match, the trio hadn't done as well as their reputation suggests. But, coming into the knockouts, they truly seem to have regained top form.

Promoted

Babar, speaking of his team's performance at the post-match presentation ceremony, said:"Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we're playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn't come on well. Fast bowlers finished well. We planned before going that we'll utilise the powerplay. He's a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He's playing very well. We're going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final."

It is for the first time since the 2009 World T20 that Pakistan have reached the final of the tournament. In that edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan had gone on to win the title.