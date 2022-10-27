The T20 World Cup is on in full wing in Australia and cricket fans are making the most of this tournament. One man went beyond enjoying the match from the stands as he used the occasion of India's match against Netherlands to propose to is girlfriend. It was a happy ending for the couple as the girl said yes. The video of the proposal was uploaded by the ICC on Instagram. It has since gone viral.

The incident took place during the 7th over of the Dutch innings. India at that point were in complete command as they had Netherlands struggling on 28/2.

Earlier. Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62*) and Suryakumar Yadav (51*) scored half-centuries to help India score 179/2 in 20 overs on a track that was on the slower side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started well for India, bowling two consecutive maiden overs and also picked up the wicket of Vikramjit Singh.

A similar incident had taken place in IPL 2021, when Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar had proposed to her girlfriend in the stands.