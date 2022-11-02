The rain-break in the chase of 185 runs didn't work out well for Bangladesh as they lost top-scorer Litton Das right after the interruption. The likes of Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto got the Bangla Tigers off to a resounding start, with the former leading the chase, scoring 60 runs off just 27 balls. Bangladesh were 66/0 in 7 overs when rain forced the game to stop. Litton's stay on the crease didn't last for long after the game resumed, courtesy of a stupendous throw from KL Rahul.

Ravichandran Ashwin began India's attack with the ball after the break. On only the second ball since the game's resumption, Shanto pushed the ball towards the deep midwicket. He and Litton looked for a double but Rahul's throw earned India their first wicket of the innings.

Here's the video of the throw:

Litton, furious with his dismissal, seemed to have expressed his anger at Shanto, as well as the umpire. Before the game resumed, the Bangladesh camp seemed to have protested the early resumption of the game, probably arguing that the outfield was still a little wet.

However, the game resumed and Bangladesh lost Litton on just the second ball after the break. Shanto looked to shift a gear but he was soon dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

India put a total of 184 runs on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Even Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick-fire 30 to help the Indian team give Bangladesh a solid target. After playing a pivotal knock for India with the bat, Rahul produced a big moment for the team in the field.

Because of the rain interruption, the target was revised to 151 runs (in 16 overs), via the DLS method.