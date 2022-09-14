The Australian men's cricket team will defend its T20 World Cup title at home from next month and they have launched a special jersey for the occasion. The team will sport a jersey that is inspired from the indigenous community as it will have artwork that flows around the shirt.

Australia's kit has been designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, in collaboration with Asics. The two have previously worked together on other Indigenous designs worn by Australia.

"Walkabouts Wicket was painted by Clarke, a Kirrae Whurrong woman who is the great great grand-daughter of James 'Mosquito' Couzens, who played in the Aboriginal XI in a landmark match at the MCG in 1866, and also toured England in 1868, the first sporting team from Australia to play abroad," stated a cricket.com.au article.

Our men's national team will don a new uniform designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagan, when they defend their @T20WorldCup title on home soil next month ❤️💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y2aqOzQ5rw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 14, 2022

The Aussies won their maiden T20 World Cup title in Dubai last year after beating New Zealand in the final.