Arguably the finest leg-spinner in the T20 World Cup 2022, Adil Rashid has lit up the tournament with his performances. The England spinner has been incredibly tough to play in Australia, especially if the batters are looking to score quick runs. In the final against Pakistan on Sunday, Rashid gave England two important wickets in the form of Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam. It was Babar's dismissal that earned him plenty of plaudits. Rashid didn't just bowl a spectacular delivery but also bagged a stunning catch to send the Pakistan skipper packing.

On the very first delivery of the 12th over, Rashid bowled a wrong‘un to Babar who tried to cut the ball and ended up chipping it up in the air. Rashid moved forward and claimed a splendid diving catch to win his battle against Azam.

Here's the video:

Rashid wasn't among the finest players for England at the start of the tournament. He failed to bag a single wicket against Afghanistan, Ireland, and New Zealand. But, coming into the final stages of the tournament, the leg-spinner produced incredible figures of 1/16 and 1/20 against Sri Lanka and India respectively.

Promoted

In the final, Rashid further stepped up his game and got 2 wickets for 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. England did a phenomenal job with the ball. While Rashid bagged a couple of wickets. Sam Curran was once again the shinning star with the ball, producing figures of 3/12 in 4 overs.

Pakistan were eventually restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs.