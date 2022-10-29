Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe in the Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 has all but confirmed their exit from the tournament. It is only via certain permutations and combinations that Babar Azam & Co. can still qualify for the next round. Though there remain many factors behind the team's poor show in Australia, a common factor that many have pointed out is Babar's captaincy. The Pakistan legend didn't mince his words as he questioned some of the decisions taken by Babar for the team.

Middle-order was the biggest problem for Pakistan heading into the World Cup, and it isn't even a secret. Wasim Akram, having closely analysed Pakistan's middle-order, said that if it was up to him, Shoaib Malik would've been the first-name in the middle of the team's batting order.

"For the last one year, we knew that the middle-order is weak. This guys is sitting here, Shoaib Malik, and my end goal as a captain is to win the World Cup. If I have to make a donkey my father to achieve that, I'll do it, as winning the World Cup is my ultimate goal.

"If I wanted Shoaib Malik in the middle, I'll make sure to tell the chairman of selectors that I want this guy or else I'll not be captaining the team. But, we don't have people like that," said the legendary pacer on A Sports.

Questioning Babar's captaincy credentials, Akram said that the Pakistan skipper 'has to be more intellengent' as he isn't playing against mohalla teams in the World Cup.

"Babar has to be more intellegent. These are not mohalla teams. The players are decent but I would've put Malik in the middle-order right from the start. This is Australia, not Sharjah or Pakistan's dead wickets," Akram asserted.

Pakistan's fate in the T20 World Cup 2022 now remains in the hands of other teams. South Africa and India are in the pole position to qualify from the Group 2 but a few upsets here and there could still revive Pakistan's fortunes.