Star India batter Virat Kohli has impressed everyone with his fiery form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In four innings, Kohli smashed 220 runs with three unbeaten half-centuries to his name. The batter also celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday with the Indian team and some members of the media in Melbourne. Fans and former cricketers from all over the world shared birthday wishes to the former India captain on his special day. On the occasion, former India batter Virender Sehwag extended his greetings to Kohli and shared an interesting story about the star batter's days in domestic cricket.

Speaking in a video posted on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "I first came to know about Kohli when our coach, Ajit Chaudhary told me about him. Kohli played under him for U16, U19 sides. He had said that Kohli will represent India one day. We were playing for Delhi in a T20 tournament. Kohli played a shot that went through long-on and long-off, and none of the fielder could stop it. It was then, when I realised that this guy has a special talent."

Virat has represented India in 102 Tests and has scored 8,074 runs at an average of 49.53 in 173 innings. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format.

He also has played 262 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68. 43 tons and 64 fifties have come out of his bat in this format. Lastly, he has also scored 3,932 runs for India in 113 T20Is at an average of 53.13.

Notably, India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Group stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, in Melbourne on Sunday. After South Africa's defeat against Netherlands, the Rohit Sharma-led side has automatically qualified into the semi-finals of the tournament.

