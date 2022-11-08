Virat Kohli and Team India hit the nets on Tuesday to prepare for their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli has been in great form in the ongoing tournament and is the leading run-scorer in this year's edition of the World Cup. He has scored 246 runs so far in five games, at an astonishing average of 123. Kohli took to social media to share a video compilation of his shots from the net session. In the video, Kohli can be seen timing the ball sweetly, with the sound of the ball hitting the bat echoing throughout the duration of the clip.

"Enjoying the process," Kohli captioned the post.

Kohli, who turned 34 last week, has scored three half-centuries in the tournament.

The former India captain overcame a miserable run with the bat to hit his first international century after 1,020 days at the Asia Cup in September earlier this year.

Kohli was named as the ICC Player Of the Month for October 2022 on Monday, ahead of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and South Africa's David Miller for the feat.

"It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," Kohli said after winning the award, as per an official ICC release.

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," he added.