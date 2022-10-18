In a few days things will get real serious for all the top cricket teams as the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage begins on October 22. Before that, however, it was time for some fun for the cricketers with comedian Danish Sait. He threw funny questions at cricketers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. "Ashwin, did you come to Australia on tourist visa or work visa," was just one of the questions that left the spinner surprised. However, what took the cake was the question to Virat Kohli, who has often been found wanting against deliveries that move away from the off-stump.

"Virat agar mein Australia mein off-stump ke bahar sawaal fenku to kya aap chorenge ya khelenge? (Virat if I ask you question outside the off-stump, will you leave or play)," Sair asked Kohli, who just walked away. "Well left," came Sait's reply.

Watch: Cricketers Face Tricky, Funny Questions

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, while commentating for the warm-up game between India and Australia on Monday, expressed his admiration for Kohli.

"He has led his team really well. The win in Australia in the Test series in Australia is amazing. Not sure I've seen a better white-ball cricketer ever. What he does in One-Day International cricket is unbelievable. His records are amazing," said Ponting.

Kohli's form, ahead of the T20 World Cup, was under question, even leading to doubts over his place in the team. But, Kohli bounced back in time and has a few commendable performances under his belt ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli also scored a century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup campaign. Despite India's failure to qualify for the final in the tournament, it was a successful outing for Virat on a personal level. The 33-year-old would be keen to take up his performances further up by a notch or two as the Indian team looks to bring the wait for the World Cup title to an end.