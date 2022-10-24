Virat Kohli could do nothing wrong on Sunday evening at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and he played arguably one of the greatest innings in the shortest format of the game. Over the years, Kohli has played some memorable innings in his international career, but such was the quality of his knock against Pakistan, that the entire 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were left in awe of what he helped Team India achieve. The batter played an unbeaten 82-run knock off just 53 balls to help India chase down 160 with 4 wickets in hand in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The equation had come down to 28 runs off 8 balls with Hardik Pandya not being able to find the middle of his bat. Kohli was on strike and he was facing the dangerous Haris Rauf. He then hit 6s on the final two balls of the 19th over, and the maximum he hit on the penultimate delivery of the over is now going viral.

Haris Rauf bowled a slower one on the fifth ball of the 19th over but Kohli backed away to slam the ball down the ground for a maximum. A slower short ball was smashed for straight as an arrow six.

Haris Rauf bowling at 150 KmPh.. to hit that on the rise to long on … in MCG..with cold weather and swinging conditions ….



Probably the best cricketing shot in recent times I have seen ., given the circumstances!



KING KOHLI MASTER CLASS..

THIS IS WHAT SEE CRICKET FOR pic.twitter.com/pJPnxNEfvR — Dr Karthick Anjaneyan (@dranjee) October 23, 2022

In the match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India were 31/4 in the 7th over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and this stand was broken in the final over of the game by Mohammad Nawaz as he dismissed Hardik, who scored 40 runs.

However, Kohli was able to steer the chase in the final over, helping India script a memorable win.