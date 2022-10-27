Virat Kohli's continued his rich vein of form on Thursday as the star batter scored his second consecutive half-century at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli, who scored a match-winning 82 not out against Pakistan last week, hit 62* off just 44 balls in India's second game against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and steered his team to a strong total of 179/2 in 20 overs. Kohli received a rousing reception from fans after he came out to bat in front of a packed SCG.

After India elected to bat, KL Rahul was dismissed early. However, Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a 73-run stand, with the Indian skipper also crossing the 50-run mark.

Rohit was dismissed no 53, but Kohli continued his exploits. He was then joined in the middle by Suryakumar Yadav, who bounced back with a quickfire half-century. Suryakumar, who was dismissed for cheap against Pakistan, hit 51 from 25 balls as India smashed 112 from the last 10 overs.

In reply, Netherlands lost two early wickets, and the required run-rate mounting after every over.

India are firm favourites to make it consecutive wins in Group 2 against a Dutch side that worked hard to come through the preliminary round and then put up a fighting performance in a nine-run loss to Bangladesh on Monday.

(With AFP Inputs)