India batter Virat Kohli missed the first practice match of the team against Western Australia XI on Monday but he made sure he hit the nets to continue to train in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting October 16. A video is going viral on social media that shows Kohli giving his best while batting in the nets. However, what hogged more limelight was the fact that it was India's head coach Rahul Dravid who was giving throwdowns to the star batter.

Watch the video here:

Kohli was earlier struggling with his form but the 2022 Asia Cup saw him making a sensational comeback. The right-handed batter ended the continental event as the second-highest run-scorer being only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

The tournament also saw Kohli ending his nearly three-year-long drought of the international century. He had scored a 122 not out against Afghanistan.

Kohli continued his red-hot form with a 63-run knock against Australia in the third and final T20I of a bilateral series and then scored 49 not out against South Africa in the second T20I of another bilateral series that followed.

He is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The batting maestro was rested in the first practice match. However, he is likely to take part in the second practice game against the same opponent that takes place on October 13.

India will then play two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively, before they start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 23.