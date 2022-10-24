On Sunday, Virat Kohli once again showed why he is considered one of the greatest in Indian cricket. With his team in trouble against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Kohli stepped up to score one of the most memorable knocks in Indian cricket history. The former India captain scored a match-winning 82* to bring smiles on the faces of the Indian cricket fans a day before Diwali. Over the last few months, Kohli had to endure a lot of criticism after he went through a lean patch. But since scoring a ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Kohli has looked far for confident and assured.

The same was visible against Pakistan. After the match-winning effort, Kohli became emotional and even looked teary-eyed.

Watch: Kohli Gets Emotional After Epic Match-winning Knock vs Pakistan

I have seen Dhoni crying when we lost

I have seen Rohit crying when we lost



But today, Seeing Kohli cried when we won shows how badly this win was needed



THE VIRAT KOHLI SHOW@imVkohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/PhyZU8WTF7 — anand aggarwal (@anandaggarwal7) October 23, 2022

Kohli rated his innings as the best in T20Is during a chat after the match

"Well, it is a surreal atmosphere. I honestly do not have any words, I don't know how it happened. Hardik kept telling me that just believe, stay till the end. Honestly, I am lost for words. Well, I think when Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when I spoke to Virat that we need to take him down and that's when the conversation happened, where he said Nawaz has to bowl one over. He said that if I can take Haris Rauf down, then they will panic because he is their prime bowler. Well, I was kind of pumping myself up to hit those two sixes. It was 28 off 8 and it became 16 off 6 so I am lost for words.

"It is just instinctively, I saw the ball and told myself to stay still and see the ball. I swung my bat through the line of the ball and I hit six over fine leg. Standing here, it feels like it was meant to be. It is a very special moment.

"Well, till today I have said that Mohali (2016 T20 World Cup) innings against Australia is my best. I got 82 off 52 there and today I got 82 off 53. But I think, today, I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and what the situation was. It seemed impossible, but Hardik kept pushing me in that partnership and we just went deep and it just happened," an emotional Kohli said after the match.