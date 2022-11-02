Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the leading run-getter in the history of ICC T20 World Cup, when he reached a personal score of 16 against Bangladesh in India's Group 2 encounter in Adelaide. Kohli came in to bat early after India lost captain Rohit Sharma cheaply and looked fluent from the word go. He went past the record of former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings. Kohli was playing his 25th innings in the history of the tournament.

The Indian talisman had lit up the 2014 and 2016 editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. He was the leading run-getter in 2014, when his 319 runs carried India to the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka.

In 2016, Kohli finished in the second spot in the run charts (273) as India exited in the semi-final stage.

BCCI congratulated Kohli for adding yet another feather in his cap

He had played a match-winning knock of 82* against Pakistan and followed it up with an innings of 62 against Netherlands. Against South Africa, however, Kohli couldn't keep his unbeaten run going as he was dismissed for 12.

Against Bangladesh, Kohli had to arrive on the pitch early after seeing skipper Rohit Sharma depart for just 2 runs. Kohli took a little time to get going. He surpassed Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1016 runs in T20 World Cups in the 7th over.

Virat's best performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 has unarguably come in the match against Pakistan. The poster boy of Indian cricket himself admitted that he would rate the knock above his Mohali innings against Australia.