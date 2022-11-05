Star India player Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday. Wishes started pouring in for the the right-handed batter on the day. It is worth noting that Kohli is currently in Australia with the Indian team for the ongoing T20 World Cup. He is in sensational form as he has scored three half-centuries across four games for the national side. Kohli was not at his best at the start of the year, but the Asia Cup saw him making a return to form before the batter took it to another level at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Here are the birthday wishes for Kohli:

Happy B'day Virat Kohli

In 2012, Sachin's 100th 100 Celebration Party.

Salman: Can anyone break your record?



Tendulkar: I think those who can, are sitting in this room. #ViratKohli & Rohit are the ones.

God of Cricket#ViratKohli#HappyBirthdayViratpic.twitter.com/Q35YVCGoIe — Sachin TendulkarFC (@CrickeTendulkar) November 5, 2022

Happy 34 th birthday to the agressive,run machine,chase master and modern great of the game virat (king) kohli G.O.A.T of all time #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sH6zChXjCW — NIKHIL_MC (@mr_crazykid) November 5, 2022

Hobart saw one of the great ODI centuries back in 2012 as Virat Kohli - who turns today - produced a truly remarkable innings pic.twitter.com/CJBKdnEop0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 5, 2022

The cut-out of Virat Kohli in Hyderabad for celebrating his birthday. pic.twitter.com/b3UNRst80c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2022

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action on November 6 against Zimbabwe which is India's last match of Super 12 at T20 World Cup.

Kohli is the top run-scorer in the tournament currently with 220 runs under his belt across 4 matches. He has an average of 220.

On the other hand, Team India is going equally good in the tournament. The side has lost only one of the four matches played in the Group B of Super 12. They will be having a golden chance to finish as table-topper of the group if they manage to beat Zimbabwe.