Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is one of the biggest fans of India superstar Virat Kohli, and it isn't a secret. Time and again, Amir has termed Kohli as his 'favourite'. After Kohli slammed a match-winning 82-run knock against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Amir once again described the India star as the best batter of this era. For the most part of the match, it looked like India will fall short of chasing the target but Kohli kept believing in himself and played a pivotal role in the thrilling triumph.

In a video shared by ICA Sports, Mohammad Amir said that Virat Kohli shouldn't be compared with any other batter in the sport as he is the greatest of this era. Amir hailed the way Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan.

Furthermore, Amir also stressed the importance of mindset, temperament, and work ethics, especially in big games. These are the traits that Amir feels set Kohli apart from the rest.

"I've told this in many interviews, why do I say Virat Kohli is my favourite? He is the best in this era. He just cannot be compared! It's because I have bowled to him as well and the level of temperament, the mindset he carries towards the game, his work ethics, and the way he handles the pressure, I don't think in this time any batsman can handle this sort of pressure as he did," the left-arm pacer said.

"People begin comparing him with different batsmen. He just does not have any comparisons. And yes, this has been one of his best innings in T20 (82* against Pakistan) and he has said it himself. Out of nowhere, he just took the game away from Pakistan. And this is the recognition of a big player, people say he wasn't in form, but a big player is that who steps up in high-pressure situations and what Virat did, only he could have done!" added Amir.

After his match-winning show against Pakistan, Kohli continued his solid form against Netherlands. He remained unbeaten on 62 off 44 to forge an important partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. India won the match by 56 runs to strengthen their semi-finals qualification hopes.