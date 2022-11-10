Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batter in world cricket to go past the 4,000-run mark in T20Is. He achieved the feat in the ongoing T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval. When India opted to bat first, the side received early blows as they lost KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma but Kohli steadied the ship and along the way, he went past the 4,000-run mark.

Kohli came out to bat in the second over of the innings as KL Rahul lost his wicket to Chris Woakes.

Virat Kohli played a knock of 50 runs against England in the semi-final, and his innings was ended by Adil Rashid in the 18th over of the innings.

The right-handed Kohli is the leading run-scorer in men's T20Is and at the second spot, Rohit Sharma is present with a tally of 3,853 runs.

The 34-year-old Kohli has been in magial form in the ongoing T20 World Cup and he churned out three memorable knocks, including a magical 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He has also registered half-centuries against the Netherlands and Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament.

India had their backs against the wall when Pakistan reduced them to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but Kohli steered the chase with a breathtaking knock of 82* from just 53 deliveries to take Rohit Sharma and co over the line.

"It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," Kohli said after winning the award, as per an official ICC release.

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," he added.