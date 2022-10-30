All eyes will be on Virat Kohli once again when India take on South Africa in their Group 2 Super 12 match at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli has been in majestic form so far in the tournament, having scored unbeaten fifties against Pakistan and Netherlands. The former India captain scored a match-winning 82 not out against Pakistan in the opening game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and followed it up with an unbeaten 62 against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ahead of India's game against South Africa, Kohli will eye multiple feats.

Kohli, who has scored 989 runs so far across all T20 World Cups, needs 28 runs to become the leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena holds the record with 1016 runs to his name

If he scores 11 or more runs against South Africa, Kohli will become only the second batter, after Jayawardena, to amass 1,000 runs or more in T20 World Cups.

Speaking of Kohli, the 33-year-old has played 23 matches so far, scoring 989 runs at an astonishing average of 89.9, including 12 half-centuries.

Last month, Kohli had registered his first T20I century during the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.

Australia great Greg Chappell praised Kohli, describing his innings against Pakistan as a "song by God".

"None of the greats of bygone eras could have dismembered of an opponent so brutally without compromising the niceties of the art of batting than Kohli did last Sunday night," Chappell told the Sydney Morning Herald.