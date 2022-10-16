Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs Netherlands, LIVE Updates: UAE Look For Winning Start vs Netherlands
T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs Netherlands, Score Updates: UAE look for winning start against Netherlands
T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs Netherlands, 2nd Match, Group A: UAE aim for winning start© Twitter
T20 World Cup, UAE vs Netherlands, Group A, Live Score Updates: The United Arab Emirates and Netherlands would be squaring off against each other in the second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday at Geelong. Netherlands would be led by Scott Edwards while UAE would be captained by Chundangapoyil Rizwan. This match would be played right after the opening game of the World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the same venue. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates Between UAE and Netherlands straight from Simonds Stadium in Geelong
Match 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 16, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
UAE
NED
GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs South Africa and check out Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
T20 World Cup, UAE vs NED, Group A Live
We are done with the warm-ups and now the moment has come that we all have been waiting for. YES! You guessed it right. The Men's T20 World Cup is up and running. Although, there is still a small detour before we head into the Super 12s. It is time for match number 2 in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. This is just the second encounter of Group A. In this game, Netherlands will be locking horns against United Arab Emirates. They are one of the 8 teams competing for a spot in the Super 12s. Both the teams suffered a loss in their respective warm-up matches with one of the game getting called off for both the side. They lost some crucial time out on the field but have enough preparation under their belly to get the T20 World Cup journey started. UAE have a slight advantage coming into this fixture, as the stats state that in the last 5 games these two competed, UAE have come out on top on 4 occasions. UAE will be hoping to continue their domination over Netherlands and start their campaign with a win. Netherlands have played a few series in this year which might've helped them a lot to prepare themselves for the setpiece event. Even though after suffering a loss in the warm-up match, Netherlands will come out guns blazing in their opening encounter with a spot in the Super 12s on the line. All that matters is what happens over the course of the group fixtures. It should be nothing less than an exciting contest with a contest between top quality players. Who will start their campaign with a win? We shall find out together.