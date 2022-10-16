The T20 World Cup got underway on Sunday and in the opening game of the tournament, minnows Namibia stunned Sri Lanka by 55 runs in Group A. The second game of the day is being played between United Arab Emirates and Netherlands at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. After opting to bat, UAE managed to post just 111/8 in 20 overs with Muhammad Waseem top-scoring with a knock of 41 runs. For Netherlands, Bas de Leede returned with three wickets.

However, one funny incident happened on the penultimate ball of the innings as batter Aayan Afzal Khan tripped over the boundary rope after being dismissed by Fred Klaassen.

Aayan managed to scored just 5 runs off 7 seven balls.

Earlier in the day, Jan Frylinck smashed 44 runs and took two wickets as Namibia hammered Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs to cause a major upset in the Twenty20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

The left-handed Frylinck and JJ Smit, who made an unbeaten 31, lifted Namibia to 163-7 with their 69-run seventh-wicket stand, after being invited to bat first in Geelong.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 108 in 19 overs with David Wiese, Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo taking two wickets each in the team's first of three opening-round matches.

The African minnows are on course for a second straight Super 12 place after achieving the feat on their T20 World Cup debut last year in the United Arab Emirates.