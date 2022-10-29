Zimbabwe's victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 clash on Thursday will go down in history as one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history. Pakistan lost a nail-biter against Zimbabwe, who claimed a 1-run win in the game to boost their semi-final hopes. After the match, famous Pakistani social media celebrity Momin Saqib shared a video on Instagram with a Zimbabwe fan that has got fans ROFL. The video has gone viral on social media.

The Pakistani bowlers did well in restricting Zimbabwe batters to a score of 130 runs. Chasing the target of 131, Babar Azam & Co. failed to put up a strong partnership. Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite needing 3 runs from the final 3 balls, Pakistan lost the match by 1 run.

Momin took to Instagram after the match and shared a video which he captioned: "Congratulations to Zimbabwe on their first win against Pakistan in the history of ICC tournaments! Koi baat nahi, haar kar jeetnay wale ko Baazigar kehte hain. We will be back soon."

In the video, the Zimbabwe fan could be heard saying "Tum Haare, Tum Haare to Momin repeatedly."

Promoted

Here's the video:

Momin has been regularly sharing videos from the Pakistan cricket team's journey at the T20 World Cup. The Asian cricketing giants have been severely criticised by former cricketers and fans for their horrific show in the tournament so far.

Pakistan have now lost two matches on the trot, first being against India which was also a closely-fought battle. With back-to-back losses, Pakistan's hopes of T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals are all but over.