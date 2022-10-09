Rohit Sharma-led Team India reached Australia on Thursday to start their preparation for the T20 World Cup. The side will play two practice games against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then after that, the side will square off against Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up fixtures ahead of the marquee event. Suryakumar Yadav, the No.2 ranked batter in ICC T20I Rankings, is one of the most destructive batters going around in world cricket and in a matter of one year, he has become the lynchpin of India's batting in the shortest format.

In a video uploaded by BCCI, Suryakumar opened up on his first practice session in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I was really looking forward to come here and attend the first practice session, go on the ground, have a walk and run, and feel how it is like here. The first net session was also amazing. Just wanted to feel how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," said Suryakumar.

"Obviously, starting a little slow. There were butterflies and there was excitement, at the same time, you also need to see how you bring yourself into this atmosphere. I am excited but at the same time, it is important to follow your routines," he added.

Further talking about the net session, the right-handed batter said: "At the time of the practice, I feel, the bounce on the wicket, the pace of the wicket and people talk about ground dimensions in Australia. It is important to ready your game plan on how to score runs on these wickets. All these things are very important. Good conditions, really looking forward."

India recently defeated Australia and South Africa in the bilateral T20I series and the side would look to take the momentum into the World Cup.

India will play their first match of the tournament on October 23 against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.